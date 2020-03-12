Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners quarantined because of numerous coronavirus cases, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Princess Cruises latest to stop tours amid virus outbreak

Coronavirus: Princess Cruises latest to stop tours amid virus outbreakPrincess Cruises has decided to stop operations amid the coronavirus outbreak, ceasing tours on all...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsmaxThe Verge


Princess Cruises just suspended its operations for 2 months due to coronavirus (CCL)

Princess Cruises just suspended its operations for 2 months due to coronavirus (CCL)· *Princess Cruises is suspending operations until at least May 11, it said Thursday. * · *The...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comReutersNewsmaxUSATODAY.comSeattlePI.comThe VergeSeattle TimesTIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus [Video]Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Princess Cruises said all of its 18 ships will cease operations until May 11, and Viking Cruises said it&apos;s canceling cruises through April 30.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations [Video]Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations

Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.