Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners quarantined because of numerous coronavirus cases, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

