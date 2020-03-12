Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Broward Schools Implements Isolation Policies To Continue Operating Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Broward Schools Implements Isolation Policies To Continue Operating Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Broward Schools Implements Isolation Policies To Continue Operating Despite Coronavirus Concerns
CBS4's Joan Murray shares Superintendent Robert Runcie's message.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Schools Closing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Local Schools Closing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Local schools are canceling classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published

Everett Schools Will Close For 30 Days Due To Coronavirus [Video]Everett Schools Will Close For 30 Days Due To Coronavirus

All Everett Public Schools will be closed for the next 30 days due to the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.