Restaurants and Coronavirus

Concern relating to the coronavirus is how restaurants are keeping customers safe.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal stopped by a popular rochester restaurant to find out the steps they're taking.xxx look live: disinfecting wipes like this are located throughout pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria.

I spoke to the kitchen manager to see what other precautions they are taking.

The staff at pasquales neighborhood pizzera are cleaning everything from the chairs to the pepper shakers.

Kelli klingbeil(clingá bile) works for the restaurant.

She says sanitation has always been a priority but they are making it a point to clean the restaurant before and after every customer.

"especially in the kitchen.

We are making sure that we are using gloves for any ready to eat products.

When we are cooking we are making sure that we are taking the right measures.

We do this everyday in the restaurant.

It's not something that we are doing in the last month.

