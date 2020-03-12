Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Close, National Guard Sets Up Amid Outbreak

Global  

On Thursday, the New Rochelle School District announced all schools would be closed until March 26, all as the National Guard loaded out supplies to help those in a 1-mile "containment zone." CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in N.Y.: ‘Containment Area’ Is Ordered for New Rochelle

Schools and other buildings in the city, the center of the state’s outbreak, will be shut, and the...
NYTimes.com - Published

Schools close, National Guard deployed to help New York suburb stem spread of coronavirus

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took the country’s most drastic steps to curb the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



