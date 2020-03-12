Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Close, National Guard Sets Up Amid Outbreak

On Thursday, the New Rochelle School District announced all schools would be closed until March 26, all as the National Guard loaded out supplies to help those in a 1-mile "containment zone." CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

