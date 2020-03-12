Global  

France To Close Schools

France will from next week close all creches, schools and universities reports Reuters.

This is President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Macron is describing the outbreak as France’s biggest public health crisis in a century.

Macron also said that the elderly and people with health conditions should stay indoors.

