Say 'No' To Panic-Buying During Coronavirus Outbreak

NP JJ RT @HongKongFP: [Recap] Carrots, sticks, sermons and nudges: How to tackle panic buying during a disease outbreak https://t.co/CcrVwOiZd3… 16 minutes ago

Ken Storey RT @MegPiePi: This is unacceptable. One thing that would help immediately is if people would STOP PANIC BUYING AND STAY HOME. https://t.co/… 18 minutes ago

GD Retail News Britain’s leading #supermarkets have signed up to a letter from @the_brc urging customers to shop responsibly duri… https://t.co/SYzRnqy4uO 38 minutes ago

rhb (That's more like it!) RT @BritishHeraldUK: LONDON - On Sunday, British food retailers pleaded shoppers to quit panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak stati… 45 minutes ago

British Herald LONDON - On Sunday, British food retailers pleaded shoppers to quit panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak st… https://t.co/8PhUJ8y6pm 48 minutes ago

Yahoo Philippines WATCH: Long queues of shoppers fill their trolleys with supplies during a panic buying spree in Manila, the Philipp… https://t.co/4SecLdKHoS 1 hour ago

Jet City Ninja @bartelldrugs I want to thank the managers at your Chinatown store for doing their best to limit hysteria and panic… https://t.co/ZdlSriXrtH 2 hours ago