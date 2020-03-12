Global  

New York City Declares State Of Emergency

New York City Declares State Of Emergency

New York City Declares State Of Emergency

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency.

This is in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, reports Reuters.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 95 cases in the city today and many fear for their health.

“The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering.

Literally yesterday morning feels like a long time ago.” Bill de Blasio He did not immediately issue new rules but said he supported an announcement by Andrew Cuomo.

New York City Declares State Of Emergency

