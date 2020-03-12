Mississippi universities make changes based on coronavirus recommendations

BREAK.WHEN THEY RETUR ALL CLASSESWILL BE ONLINE.

THE CORONAVIRUS THREAT ISFORCINCHANGES AT MISSISSIPPIUNIVERSITIES.

I-H-L LEADERS SAYSPRING BREAK WHICHENDS FRIDAY WILL BE EXTENDED BYONE WEEK.THAT EXTRA WEEK WILL GIVEADMINISTRATORS ATJACKSON STATE AND THE STATE'SSEVEN OTHERPUBLIC UNIVERSITIES TIME TOTRANSITION TOONLINE CLASSES WHEN THEY RESUMEMARCH23RD.TO MAKE SURE WE ARE ADDRESSINGTHE STUDENTS NEEDSJSU SPOKESMAN LA WARREN SAYSTHEYWANT TO MINIMIZE THE SPREAD OFTHE DEADLYVIRUS.THE SAFETY OF OUR FACULTY STAFFAND STUDENTS IS PARAMOUNT SOTHAT'S WHY WE'REMAKING THESE PLANS RIGHT NOW SOTHAT WE CAN MAKE SURE THATEVERYONE ON THIS CAMPUS ISPROTECTED.RIGHT NOW ITS UNCLEAR HOW ONLINECLASSESWILL WORK.SO WE HAVE SOME CLASSES THATARE ALREADY ON LINE TO BEGINWITH SOTHIS IS NOTHING NEW.

SOMESTUDENTS DISAGREE WITH CANCELINGTRADITIONAL IN PERSON CLASSES.THAT RANGE IS NOT IN THE RANGEOFYOUNGER PEOPLE SO I DON'T THINKTHAT WE SHOULD SKIP CLASS ITHINKWE SHOULD LOOK AT WHAT THE FACTSARE AND GO OFF THE FACTS.KEARIA FRELIX IS A JACKSON STATEJUNIOR THE COMMUNICATIONS MAJORFROMHATTIESBURG SAYS ONLINE CLASSESWILL BEA CHALLENGE FOR HER.JUST BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT INMY MAJOR WE ARE VERY HANDS-ONLEARN THINGS BY HANDS-ON I DON'TKNOW HOW WE'RE GOING TO DO THATAT ALL.WE ARE MAKING SOME CHANGES TOMAKE SURE WE CAN ACCOMMODATEEVERY STUDENT ON THIS CAMPUS.

EXEMPTIONS FOR STUDENTS INPROFESSIONAL AND GRADUATEPROGRAMS WILL BE NOTIFIED OF ANYEXCEPTIONS TO MEETCLINICAL AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS.ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.

THE MISSISSIPPI EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT AGENCY TODAY RAISINGTHEEM