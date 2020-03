Coronavirus Spread Brings Major Sports Leagues To Halt IN PITMAN I'M CLEVE BRYAN FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".THANKS VERY MUCH.SPORTS WORLD HAS BEENTURNED UPSIDE DOWN OVEROUTBREAK.SPORTS DIRECTOR DON BELLJOINS US NOW AS EVERY MAJOREVENT HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD ORCANCELLED ALL TOGETHER.SPORTS WORLD, WHAT SPORTSWORLD?THERE ARE NO SPORTS.ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE OVERLAST 24 HOURS.MARCH MADNESS WE WILL NEVERFORGET.NCAA CANCELLED TOURNAMENT FORMENS AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALLTHERE WILL BE NO ONE SHININGMOMENT.VILLANOVA WILDCATS WERESCHEDULED TO PLAY IN THE BIGEAST TOURNAMENT TONIGHT ATMADISON SQUARE GARDEN.HEAD COACH JAY WRIGHT'S MOVINGON WHILE KEEPING PLAYER HEALTHIN MIND.A LOT OF TEAMS COMING FROMNEW YORK, EVERYBODY ON OURTEAM IS ASYMPTOMATIC,EVERYBODY SEEMS TO BE IN GOODHEALTH.WE WILL MACHINE FOR OUR GUYSFOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.STAY IN TOUCH WITH THEM.IF ANYBODY HAS SYMPTOMS, LETUS KNOW.BUT THEY SEEM VERY HEALTHY.THEY ARE TAKING THEIR CLASSESON LINE.SOME GUYS ARE STAYING ONCAMPUS, SOME GUYS ARE GOINGHOME.WE ARE IN CONTACT EVERY DAY.REPORTER: NHL IS PUTTINGITS SEASON ON ICE,COMMISSIONER GARY BETMAN SAYSLEAGUE WILL PAUSE DURINGCORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.HE CITED FACT MANY TEAMS SHAREARENAS AND LOCKER ROOMS WITHTHE NBA AND IT IS LIKELY SOMEOF THEIR PLAYERS COULD TESTPOSITIVE AS WELL.ELSEWHERE MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL HAS SUSPENDED SPRINGTRAINING AND PUSHED BACKOPENING DAY BY AT LEAST TWOWEEKS.SEASON WAS SUPPOSE TODD BEGINON MARCH 26TH.THIS IS THE FIRST TIME MLB HASHAD AN OPENING DAY DELAY SINCE1995, WHEN IT WAS BOUNCINGBACK FROM A PLAYERS STRIKE.MLS HASSLES SUSPENDED ITSSEASON FOR 30 DAYS WHILE U.S.SOCCER FELT RACIAL HASCANCELLED ALL SCHEDULEDFRIENDLIES.THE UNION, WELL, THEY WERESUPPOSE TODD PLAY THEIR HOMEOPENER ON SATURDAY.OF COURSE WILL NOT HAPPEN.ONE OTHER NOTE THE CORONAVIRUSIS DEEPLY IMPACTING THEPHILADELPHIA 76ERS AND WE WILLHAVE THAT FOR YOU LATER ON INSPORTS, GUYS.