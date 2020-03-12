Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York City Declares State Of Emergency

New York City Declares State Of Emergency

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
New York City Declares State Of Emergency

New York City Declares State Of Emergency

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency.

This is in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, reports Reuters.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 95 cases in the city today and many fear for their health.

“The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering.

Literally yesterday morning feels like a long time ago.” Bill de Blasio He did not immediately issue new rules but said he supported an announcement by Andrew Cuomo.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: New York city declares state of emergency over Covid-19 pandemic

New York City has declared a state of emergency as the number of cases reaches more than 95. Mayor...
Independent - Published Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comPinkNewsKhaleej TimesZee NewsFXstreet.comFOXNews.comCBS NewsJapan Today


NYC just shut down Broadway for at least a month

NYC just shut down Broadway for at least a monthPhoto credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChicoBicycling

Rodney Cox RT @jennablan: Wall Street empties out as New York City declares state of emergency https://t.co/7LXqiZ0wAn 34 seconds ago

victorsierrab

Victor Sierra This is not financial crisis, it is a health crisis ! https://t.co/Y7IAEO4lUn 38 seconds ago

Calliope_Greece

Calliope 彡 RT @Reuters: Wall Street empties out as New York City declares state of emergency https://t.co/4ErbcAsSET https://t.co/lh2EEqIRLH 56 seconds ago

Justicegroupie2

Trump 2020 🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: New York City declares state of emergency 1 minute ago

KatGodspell

Kat Godspell News & Comment 🌹🍑🆘 🧙‍♀️ RT @ReutersUS: New York City declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus spread https://t.co/1r2dbK0uDD https://t.co/tTcw1KWo9g 1 minute ago

Fyodor34664866

Fyodor Leanovich 🌹 RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: New York City declares state of emergency due to coronavirus 1 minute ago

RobbinMoore

Robbin Moore @EDOTHELOGICIAN From https://t.co/xfyRVBU4Fo "The declaration gives the city a vast range of new authority, includi… https://t.co/vpbTWd3yHs 1 minute ago

yuimasakazu

油井雅和 RT @Reuters: New York City declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus spread https://t.co/UHlMNzlgNe https://t.co/4m1izXE0JU 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America [Video]Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering a State of Emergency declaration and imposed strict travel restrictions as sports leagues shut down their seasons. CBS News' Natalie Brand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Bay Harbor Islands Gripped By Coronavirus Fears [Video]Bay Harbor Islands Gripped By Coronavirus Fears

CBS4's Hank Tester reports the town declared the state of emergency after they were notified that a staffer believes she may have been exposed to the coronavirus in New York.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.