Local songwriter’s music featured in major TV shows

In the stands, mean fewer people in line at the concession stand.

That's something that has washington boys basketball booster president john newton nervous.

**john newton - washington boys bball booster president** newton says it's that uncertainty along with the ihsaa's ruling for limited fan bases that will hurt his club's bottom line.

**newton bite** the schools participating this weekend won't see a loss of revenue quite like that but coach thompson knows it'll still be felt across the high schools.

**thompson on ihsaa**.

..bigger than basketball.

> > sports 10's rick semmler will have more on today's decision.

It's coming up a little later in this newscast.

"rose-hulman institute of technology" is transitioning to remote learning.

Tomorrow, all classes are cancelled.

During that time, staff will prepare for virtual learning.

A wabash valley man is reaching thousands with his music.

Brent lindsay creates music from his home studio in clinton.

His songwriting has been featured in major television shows.

News 10's tilly marlatt brings us more on his music.

*nat sound pop* brent lindsay's passion for music started when he was a kid.

It led him to nashville, tennessee where he lived for three years honing his skill as a songwriter.

Now..he writes from his home studio in clinton creating music for tv shows and films. "just turn the sound down and you'll think 'hmm' it doesn't quite have the impact that it does if you had the music behind it.

All of a sudden turn the volume up, and if it's the right piece of music, the right time, it just changes the whole vibe."

Harmonica is featured in many of his songs, but lindsay can play a variety of instruments.

"so much time and so much effort.

// especially creative people trying to build something basically out of nothing.

There's 12 notes to pick from but you've got to make them count."

On wednesday night, his song "recognize" appeared in the tv show "seal team."

"last night was special for me because they used the whole songand just to sit there and watch it on tv and knowing that you sat in this room and created this song and put it together and had all these moving parts to actually see it loud and in your face...it was a good night."

Lindsay's work has appeared in shows such as shameless and ufc road to the octagon.

"it's hard to explain when you have that love for music and creating music.

Yeah i wouldn't trade it for anything."

Reporting in clinton, tilly marlatt, news 10.

Lindsay is expected to have music included in the show animal