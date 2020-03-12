2020 Kids' Choice Awards, More Events Postponed, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus | Billboard News 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:14s - Published These are your top stories in music for Thursday, March 12.

