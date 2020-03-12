Global  

Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency Over Fears Of Coronavirus Spread During Spring Break

CBS4's Hank Tester reports a number of events have also been canceled or postponed.

Possible Spread Of Coronavirus During Spring Break Has Miami Beach Declare State Of Emergency

The spring breakers are here and the party is on, but the threat of coronavirus looms – and that...
cbs4.com - Published

Coronavirus could impact Florida's spring break economy

Florida has declared a state of emergency to help fight the coronavirus outbreak as millions of...
CBS News - Published


