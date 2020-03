How is Palm Beach County making sure primary is safe, clean amid coronavirus?

DAY OFF FROM SCHOOL ONDAY OFF HIS COMINGL ONELECTION DAYTUESDAY.

BUT QUESTIONS ARELOOMING OVER WHAT THE DISTRICTAND SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONSOFFICE IS DOING TO KEEPPOLLING LOCATIONS CLEAN ANDSANITIZEDWPTV NEWSCHANNEL5IDLE LIVE RIGHT NOW OUTSIDEONE OF THE POLLING LOCATIONSWITH ANSWERS.

JILLIAN?BEAR LAKES MIDDLE SCHOOL ISONE OF SEVERAL DOZEN POLLINGLOCATIONS OPEN ON TUESDAY.

THEPALM BEACH COUNTY SUPERVISOROF ELECTIONS OFFICE IS VOWINGTO WORK WITH THE SCHOOLDISTRICT TO KEEP CAMPUSES LIKETHIS ONE CLEAN<< (NATS OF SOME SORT) WENDYSARTORY LINK, PBC SOE 14:06:42“WERIGHT NOW OUR PLAN IS THAT ALLTHE VOTERS WHO COME IN HAVE ANOPPORTUNITY TO SANITIZE THEIRHANDS THAT SURFACES WILL BEWIPED DOW” PBC SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS WENDY SARTORY LINKSAYS EACH POLLING LOCATIONWILL BE STOCKED UP WITH GLOVESFOR BOTH VOTERS AND POLLWORKERS TO MINIMIZE SKIN TOSKIN AND SKIN TO SURFACECONTACT WITH BALLOTS, DOORHANDLES AS WELL AS PENS USEDTO VOTE BUT AS FAR AS VOTINGON A SCHOOL CAMPUS GOESSARTORY LINK, PBC SOE 14:06:52“WE ARENEQUIPMENT OR TOUCHING THEIRTHINGS SO I THINK AS LONG ASWE GET OUR STUFF CLEANED UPWHEN WE LEAVE AND ICOORDINATE WITH THE SCHOOLDISTRICT TO SEE IF THEREANYTHING ADDITIONAL WE NEED TOD” AT A RECENT SCHOOL BOARDMEETING WITH THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT MEMBERS ASKED ABOUTSANITATION PROTOCOLS AFTERPOLLS CLOSE (NAT POP FROMSCHOOL BOARD MEETING) THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT SAID SINCECOVID-19 IS VIRAL THERENEED TO CHANGE AIR FILTERS ONCAMPUS BUT THAT PROPERCLEANING METHODS SHOULD BETAKING PLACE IN AN EMAIL TONEWSCHANNEL5 A SCHOOL DISTRICTSPOKESPERSON SAYS EACHSCHOOLBE PERFORMING AN ENHANCEDCLEANING AFTER THE POLLINGSITE IS CLOSED TUESDAY NIGHTBUT DIDINTHOSE ENHANCED METHODSINCLUDE.

WENDY SARTORY LINK,PBC SOE 14:10:28“OBVIOUSLYTHE CORONAVIRUS IS AFFECTINGPEOPLE GOING OUT ONE OF THETHINGS WE ARE TRYING TO LETPEOPLE KNOW IS ON OUR WEBSITEWE HAVE WAIT TIMES SO THEY AREABLE TO GET ON AND SEE IF ITA BUSY TIM”