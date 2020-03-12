Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Students Returning from Spain

Students Returning from Spain

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Students Returning from Spain
Local kids will be heading home before travel ban goes into effect
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Students Returning from Spain

Due to the coronavirus.

Students with a spanish class at northwoodá kensett high school are on the way back home from spain á before the presidential issued travel ban goes into effect tonight.

Dan block's son thomas is part of that group.

Despite the trip being cut short á he says it can serve as a teaching "if they get out of a couple days there but learn a lesson on evacuation, that's money well spent too.

" the students are expected to arrive in minneapolis tomorrow.///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sagar_Roy1

Sagar Debroy @bedigitalgenius @mileeashwarya I literally know European students who are roaming around in campus after returning… https://t.co/D3HRzPJXhp 11 hours ago

ApolloTheXIII

Apollo 🌹🧦🍩🌐🦅🏴 Students at my school returning from Spain will be quarantined for 14 days. 🙃 1 day ago

MiamiHurricane

The Miami Hurricane Anyone who travels to or from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Spain will be required to… https://t.co/LySkJJrEGd 1 day ago

lynno15

lynno @joshtpm More college students returning from Italy/Spain? 3 days ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @noa_landau: About 70,000 Israelis (!) are now required to go into home-quarantine, following new orders for travelers returning from Ge… 1 week ago

Plaid_Swiss

Plaid Switzerland Israel's Health Ministry have instructed and warned both citizens and visitors that all travelers returning from… https://t.co/pRDxKwGZza 1 week ago

SalomnM

Salomón Manrique Fandiño RT @Behind__News: BREAKING: Israel will order citizens returning from France, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland to enter a 2-week qua… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears [Video]Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears

The Academy of World Languages in Evanston got a major scrubdown Tuesday after a staff member voluntarily self quarantined following possible COVID-19 exposure. The canceled international trips spanned..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.