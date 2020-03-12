Students Returning from Spain

Due to the coronavirus.

Students with a spanish class at northwoodá kensett high school are on the way back home from spain á before the presidential issued travel ban goes into effect tonight.

Dan block's son thomas is part of that group.

Despite the trip being cut short á he says it can serve as a teaching "if they get out of a couple days there but learn a lesson on evacuation, that's money well spent too.

" the students are expected to arrive in minneapolis tomorrow.///