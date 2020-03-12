Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign > Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Joe Biden's presidential campaign has requested protection from the Secret Service.

This news is being passed out by a congressional official familiar with the discussions.

For a candidate to get protection from the Secret Service, he or she has to first ask.

The Department of Homeland Security will then conduct a threat assessment.

That will be reviewed by the top leaders in Congress like Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden's campaign requests Secret Service protection

Congressional leaders were notified Thursday that the Biden campaign has submitted a formal request...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsReuters


House panel urges Secret Service protection for Biden, Sanders after protesters rush stage

A House panel has urged the Department of Homeland Security to weigh Secret Service protection for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection [Video]Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

On Super Tuesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden was attacked by an anti-dairy protestor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage [Video]Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage

Presidential candidate Joe Biden jokes that wife Jill may “hurt someone” after she shoved a protester during a speech. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.