Since 2006 on every second thursday of march people across the globe recognize world kidney day... to bring awareness to the importance of our kidneys... to our overall health news 1's leigha spoke to two women who say today has a whole new meaning to them after facing kidney disease head on...leigha?

Delia antionette solis and georgette levi got a call from doctors, saying they each had kidney disease...as years passed both women ended up needing dialysis.... delia is still waiting for her transplant...but georgette got her new kidney 7 years ago...though both women are at two different stages of their lives they say their blessed to be where they are today despite their fear in the beginning "it started our very scary."

"i thought that was the end 3 for me."

When...delia solis learned she had a kidney disease and eventually would need dialysis...she was speechless "at first i was in shock.

I went into a depression i was very very nervous because i did't know anything about it."

Though she lost a little of her freedom... after her own research and getting help from doctors she knew she would pull through "i do everything that i do and learn everything that i can because its my like and tha's wha's important to me.""ultimately its about keeping them healthy and feeling better and living longer."

As a nephrologists for 12 years dr. michael lui has treated hundreds of patients but he feels nothing compares to seeing them finally get a transplant"i's a wonderful thing to see because tha's ultimately what we are here to do make people better and having a kidney transplant is the ultimate goal.""i start my seventh year of having my transplant still excited."

After years of dialysis georgeanna levy got her call at 3:00 in the morning that she was getting a new kidney "i look at it as a way to get fulfillment out of life that whether you are on dialysis or get a kidney transplant do every think you can and enjoy every moment."nat"being able to see all thoes things i wanted to see being able to help the kids i teach everyday im grateful."

Although shes waiting for her freedom...delia is just as grateful as grorgeanna"it becomes your life but it get you where youre going.

God had blessed me with this and if its in the plan he will bless me again."

Delia and georgette say their family is their driving force and support system...the two agree the five star care the've gotten at the dic dialysis clinic has made managing there lives on dialysis a breeze...in studio leigha mcneil news 14 thanks leigha...dr. liu wants to remind everyone to drink water often to keep your kidneys hydrated and to be ware of taking medicines like ibuprofen or aspirin too frequently because they could harm your kidneys