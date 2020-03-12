Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Global  

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market.

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Global markets plummeted on Thursday as fears over the coronavirus intensified. A 7% slide after the opening bell on Wall Street triggered a 15-minute suspension of trading. Later, stocks plunged..

