Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Who Is Bloodshot

Check out the official "Who Is Bloodshot" featurette for Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce!

Release Date: March 13, 2020 Bloodshot is a superhero movie based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name.

The film is directed by Dave Wilson (in his feature directorial debut), written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, and stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.