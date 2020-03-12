WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:40s - Published WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday. 0

