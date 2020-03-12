More Coronavirus cases, more anxiety

Global  

The growing impact of the Coronavirus outbreak is giving many people anxiety over contracting the virus themselves.

Anxiety over contracting the virus themselves.

The american psychiatric association estimates nearly 30- percent of adults suffer from an anxiety disorder at (some point( in their lives.

I talked with a mental health professional who says isolating yourself from other people could make your anxiety worse.

Covid-19 is offcially a pandemic... and all you have to do is soll through your social media page nats to see how concerned people are about catching the virus.

"i certainly think reacting or responding with anxiety and fear is a completely normal response."-susan kersey however..

Kersey says constantly checking your phon for updates could make your anxiety worse.

Text message noise nat "avoid watching things or reading news reports or listening to the radio if it's causing you anxiety."-susan kersey but you're anxiety shouldn't stop you from being informed.

"try to just pay attention to the practical information that's available the kind of information that gives us specific steps to prepare and plan so that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones."-susan kersey even though health experts say you should avoid contact with other people... mental health providers say you shouldn't isolated yourself from loved ones.

"fear and anxiety it just breeds with isolation so i think we need to be talking to one another.

I think if you are specifically anxies about this don't keep it inside."-susan kersey.

And for individuals who are under self quartine due to the virus..

Mental health professionals say it's important to stay engaged with your loved ones through technology.

"you can still talk on the phone you can still talk over online platforms if you have children try and maintain contact with them as much as possible."-susan most importantly if your mental health is being severely affected by anxiety over the coronavirus you should see help from a mental health proffesional.

"if you feel overwhelmed with this..

If it's really affecting your functioning..

Your sleep... your appetite then get help."-susan the



