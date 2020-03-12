Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > La India cierra sus puertas a los turistas por la pandemia del coronavirus

La India cierra sus puertas a los turistas por la pandemia del coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
La India cierra sus puertas a los turistas por la pandemia del coronavirus
La India cierra sus puertas a los turistas por la pandemia del coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Casa de adultos mayores cierra momentáneamente por precaución [Video]Casa de adultos mayores cierra momentáneamente por precaución

Una casa de adultos mayores en Chico restringió la entrada de visitantes momentáneamente y cerraron sus puertas para prevenir el contagio de Coronavirus entre sus huespedes.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Seis presos murieron en un motín generado por temor al coronavirus en Italia [Video]Seis presos murieron en un motín generado por temor al coronavirus en Italia

Seis presos de la cárcel de Módena han muerto en medio de una revuelta surgida como protesta por las restric-ciones por la crisis del coronavirus, mientras se extienden los motines en otras prisiones..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.