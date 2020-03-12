All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:36s - Published All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an "extended spring break" until April 3.

0

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic ON THIS TOUGH DECISION BEINGMADE TO PROTECT YOU AND YOURFAMILIES FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.







