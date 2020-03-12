Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an "extended spring break" until April 3.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

ON THIS TOUGH DECISION BEINGMADE TO PROTECT YOU AND YOURFAMILIES FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Justica4all

WASH YO HANDS Smith&Co ⚖ ™ RT @NPR: NEW: Maryland and Ohio officials have announced that schools in their states will be closed for several weeks amid concerns about… 14 seconds ago

calabria_davide

David Calabria RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/BTWeZMKHog — Disneyland to close. — NCAA cancels March Madness. — MLB season delayed. — State of… 17 seconds ago

medelina15

lina RT @literallyalan: Ohio has 5 comfirmed cases of Covid-19, and shut down every school in the state for 3 weeks. Texas has 34 confirmed case… 1 minute ago

macchica26

Kim Johnson RT @NBCNews: Ohio to close public schools for 3 weeks, Gov. DeWine announces. https://t.co/fr385WXaGT 1 minute ago

shortbodylove

Lovely💋 RT @balleralert: Ohio has moved to close K-12 schools for 3 weeks, Maryland is closing state schools for two weeks and after Monday, all sc… 3 minutes ago

indystudyteach

Jeffrey Hagerstrand RT @Tylerjoelb: BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces K-12 schools will be closed for at least 3 weeks, starting at close of school nex… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wellesley Public Schools To Close For 2 Weeks Due To Coronavirus [Video]Wellesley Public Schools To Close For 2 Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for two weeks because of coronavirus.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:36Published

Pittsburgh Colfax, Woodland Hills Intermediate School Closed [Video]Pittsburgh Colfax, Woodland Hills Intermediate School Closed

Pittsburgh Colfax and the Woodland Hills Intermediate School are closed today for cleaning due to possible Coronavirus exposures.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.