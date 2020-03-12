Global  

March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.

The decision is the latest move in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

This is the first year the NCAA tournament has not been played since its start in 1939.

Mark Emmert, NCAA President NCAA made their decision after the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all suspended their seasons.

March Madness Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships over the coronavirus pandemic.
