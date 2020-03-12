Global  

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus.

The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for Covid-19 as pressure mounts on government to postpone all football

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have...
talkSPORT - Published

Alexandre Lacazette aims to give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a ‘big headache’

Alexandre Lacazette says that it’s his job to give Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta a selection...
The Sport Review - Published


joann_ka

joann_ka RT @laythy29: So many questions for the Premier League mandarins to discuss during their emergency meeting on Friday. But the main thing is… 1 minute ago

COSTLYSWAG

Adeyemi Damilola RT @SportsCenter: The Premier League is currently scheduled to go on as planned this weekend, but the league just announced it will hold an… 1 minute ago

AlbrightNyam

Albright Nyam RT @iamOkon: The Premier League have called for an emergency meeting with clubs tomorrow after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive fo… 2 minutes ago

footycor

Footy Corner The Gunners boss is the latest high-profile figure to be affected by the COVID-19 virus as it continues to spread a… https://t.co/9MoozdfhEF 2 minutes ago

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Friday as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/I1n6MDTgXO 2 minutes ago

laythy29

Layth So many questions for the Premier League mandarins to discuss during their emergency meeting on Friday. But the mai… https://t.co/jAxi7JlEAN 3 minutes ago

masinusina

Kiai Njengking RT @btsportfootball: Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and along with the rest of the Arsenal squad and staff, will self-iso… 4 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Official: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 4 minutes ago


Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction [Video]Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus [Video]Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:32Published

