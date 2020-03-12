Global  

Multiple North Texas School Districts Extend Spring Break In Effort To Prevent Coronavirus

McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Lovejoy, Prosper and Wylie ISDs have all announced schools with remain close next week, March 16 - 20.

