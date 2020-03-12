Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Metro Area Hospitals Prepare For COVID-19 Cases

Metro Area Hospitals Prepare For COVID-19 Cases

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Metro Area Hospitals Prepare For COVID-19 Cases

Metro Area Hospitals Prepare For COVID-19 Cases

As the number of positive Covid-19 cases increases in Minnesota, metro area hospitals are getting ready for the most critical cases, Marielle Mohs reports (1:52).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – Mar.

12, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Metro canceling events with more than 250 people, reviewing others

Metro, the Portland area’s regional government, said on Thursday it is following directions to...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MonicaV76745028

Monica V @RepGosar Can you tell us what measures are being pushed out to hospitals here in the Phoenix metro area to prepare for testing? 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients [Video]Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients

Hospitals in the Bay Area Monday were preparing to accept any potential cases of COVID-19 that were disembarking the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.Andria Borba..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.