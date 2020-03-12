College Reax

For women is one of the schools affected by the i-h- l decision..

Our quentin smith catches up with the university's president... he joins us live from the w campus joey... muw... like all state supported universities is extending spring break an extra week.

Administrators are encouraging students to not return to campus if possible... when classes resume on the 23rd, they will be online.... president nora miller says this was a tough decision for the school to make, but it was the right one as they look to protect students during an uncertain time.

Empty buildings and no students.

This is normal for mississippi university for women - áthis weeká - it's spring break.... but president nora miller says things might ástayá that way for the foreseeable future " we are encouraging them to go to their permanent home if they have that option.

It's just in the best interest for the social distancing and everything, we feel it's best not to have that contained environment if it all possible."

But for students who don't have that option, miller says they will still allow them to stay on campus.

For those who are moving off campus, dorms will remain open so they can pack up.

" if they want to remain in the residence hall, we're asking that a form be completed by the 18th, and then will have times for them to come and get their belongings."

The university is working out details for keeping those who stay on campus fed..

And the library and computer labs will be available for students who need internet access.

For now, muw has postponed all athletic events.

The other big question mark is graduation.

" right now the department of health fair to discourage gatherings of 250 people or more, so that would definitely be commencement.

If those recommendations are still in place we will have to make decisions accordingly."

While school leaders are encouraging students to remain off campus, the same may also apply for faculty and staff.

"we are asking people to spend this next week thinking about if that should happen, what could you do remotely.

Are there resources, do you need certain computer level access, do you need encryption, or whatever to make that happen."

Muw's homecoming has also been canceled... miller encourages students... faculty..

And staff coming back from countries or states declared coronavirus emergencies to self quarantine for 14 days... to stay updated on everything that's happening..

Be sure to visit the school's website at muw dot edu..

