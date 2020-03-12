Global  

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: More Brawn Than Brains

It's almost everything you could ask for in a high-end Android phone, at least in theory.

In practice, I worry if a software update can fix its camera issues.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much more for most

I feel like I need to give Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra two scores. If I’m reviewing it solely on...
PC World - Published


IrishTimesBiz

Irish Times Business Review: The S20 Ultra is a big beast of a phone, but it can sure take superb pictures https://t.co/pYHlIHws9e 45 minutes ago

AVForums

AVForums.com No, you didn't miss a decade when Samsung jumped from its Galaxy S10 to the S20, but it is suggesting a huge step f… https://t.co/h0JPzPkrVy 1 hour ago

RobbinsGroupLLC

Curt Robbins RT @JoannaStern: Who really needs 100x zoom on a smartphone? A private eye, that’s who. My review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s zoom wi… 2 hours ago

p_malewayfreak

Patrick cadette RT @lisagade: My review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: https://t.co/cGXU6297uF https://t.co/8hhy4KTzKy 2 hours ago

technologytonic

Raju Rahman Check out my review of the @Ringke_Tech cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. https://t.co/xvXhMFcE45… https://t.co/xztQvvChW6 3 hours ago

GointernetG

Gointernet.gr Samsung Galaxy S20 review: better than the Ultra https://t.co/xybYXu8wW2 https://t.co/3ZtLNx6CoH 5 hours ago

DigitalAmoeba

Alan Howshall Liked on YouTube: Samsung Galaxy S20 review: better than the Ultra https://t.co/Kaqr6rIARU 7 hours ago

ro6ley

Rob Samsung Galaxy S20 review: better than the Ultra https://t.co/jVi7UtQTHq via @YouTube 7 hours ago


Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo [Video]Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow. Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:23Published

WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20 [Video]WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body is meeting today but it will come down to the Spanish government granting a medical emergency to recoup insurance money; Samsung's Unpacked event..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

