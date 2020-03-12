Global  

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson - Plot synopsis: A woman, accidentally caught in a dark deal, turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

Director: Luc Besson Writer: Luc Besson Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Min-sik Choi Genre: Action, Science-Fiction

