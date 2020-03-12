Virus Business

The coronavirus is also bad for business.

With no college baseball in the foreseeable future and no women's ncaa basketball tournament.

This means no fans and no money.

"we'll figure it out and survive."

That's the motto john hendricks is standing by.

Hendricks, is the owner of the lodge, a mississippi state bulldogs super fan store, he says the cancellation of the upcoming sporting events, is going to make business for him much harder.

"it won't help us since we specialize in supporting the university with everything for all the teams. sports teams and the fans and if the fans can't come to the games we don't have much potential sales."

Hendricks says this entire week has been interesting.

He says he never thought the corona virus would have this much of an impact.

"we've never faced anything quite like this before.

So we're trying to figure it out as we go.

Every time we come out the cancellations get a little worse each day so we are just going to roll with the punches so to speak and see what we can do."

Hotels are also feeling the effects of the corona virus.

Jordan gillentine, general manager of the la quinta inn and suites says this time of the year business is usually booming.

But that isn't the case this time around.

"everyone was excited as always to come in and support the team.

This is several years straight that we have made this a tradition of the host region, the regional.

I know a lot of people are disappointed.

But the most important thing is that the measures are being taken to keep people safe."

Gillentine says hotel workers have also been trained to make sure each room is properly cleaned at all times.

"from the corporate side of things the brand actually passes down some best practices on how to ensure we are disinfecting properly and taking extra measures necessary to ensure that all of our rooms are sanitary and that things are done in the proper order to make sure that nothing is left behind in the case that an a guest who has been here may have come in contact with the coronavirus."

So far, there are no diagnosed cases in starkville or on the mississippi state campus.

