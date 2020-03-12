Gob. Newsom emite guías por coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL
El Gobernador Gavin Newsom dio una conferencia de prensa esta mañana donde le pidió a la gente no acudir a eventos masivos.

El gobernador gavin newsom emitó esta mañana gías a nivel estatal en respuesta al coronavirus.

Le pidó a los californianos a evitar acudir a lugares con grupos grandes hasta el final de marzo.

Esto incluye eventos deportivos, conciertos y hasta reuniones sociales pequeñas donde la gente no pueda tener una distancia de por lo menos 6 pies.

No es una prohibicón estatal sino una recomendacón.

