Gob. Newsom emite guías por coronavirus
El Gobernador Gavin Newsom dio una conferencia de prensa esta mañana donde le pidió a la gente no acudir a eventos masivos.

El gobernador gavin newsom emitó esta mañana gías a nivel estatal en respuesta al coronavirus. Le pidó a los californianos a evitar acudir a lugares con grupos grandes hasta el final de marzo. Esto incluye eventos deportivos, conciertos y hasta reuniones sociales pequeñas donde la gente no pueda tener una distancia de por lo menos 6 pies. No es una prohibicón estatal sino una recomendacón.





