A Simple Favor Movie (2018) - Clip with Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Dustin Milligan - Sleeping With My Brother - Plot synopsis: Stephanie is a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily, a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school.

When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

Director: Paul Feig Writers: Darcey Bell, Jessica Sharzer Stars: Anna Kendrick, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine