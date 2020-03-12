Coronavirus Cancels Several Sports Tournaments

To prepare tomorrow afternoon.

She explains how the disease has impacted sports tournaments across the country.

Covid-19 has completely changed the sports scene.

The ncaa calling off all winter and spring championships.

That means no march madness, no college world series for baseball or softball.

Ncaa officials released a statement saying these decisions have been put in place so their event dont contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

In nashville, sec commisioner greg sankey fought back tears talking about the decision he had to make to cancel the sec basketball tournament.

"i've not had a situation that was as difficult and emotional as this one, to make a recommendation to our presidents and chancellors, to cancel, the remainder of our men's basketball tournament, it was actually a moment where i had to catch myself and recompose myself."

Sec commissioner greg sankey knew the decision to cancel the sec basketball tournament was the right thing to do.

Its fans like bruce longest, sankey knew he would disappoint.

"we're devastated to not be able to see this."

The sec has called of all spring sporting events till march 30.

The ncaa has cancelled its championships for winter and spring sports.

I've reached to sec officials to see if the ncaa cancellations have any affect on spring conference championships for the sec.

Only 2 championships are cancelled at this time.

"our gymastics championship and equestrian championship will not happen."

For fans who purchased tickets to the sec tournament through the sec of the university, will be refunded.

If you purchased a ticket from a secondary market, sec officials say you'l have to contact the vendor seperatly.