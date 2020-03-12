NCAA cancels March Madness

Right now, we are learning more about the n-c-double-a's decision to cancel its march madness tournament!

That tournament was called off just hours before tip off this morning here in the music city.

The n-c-double-a originally said it would make its decision on march madness tomorrow.

But since that statement this morning - almost every major american sports league in suspending play.

Here's the n-c-double-a's most recent statement.

"this decision is based on the evolving covid-19 public health threat, and our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

This decision ends the season less than a month before the championship games would take place.

Fans here are obviously devastated.

