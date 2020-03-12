Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NCAA cancels March Madness

NCAA cancels March Madness

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
NCAA cancels March Madness
NCAA cancels March Madness
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NCAA cancels March Madness

Right now, we are learning more about the n-c-double-a's decision to cancel its march madness tournament!

Waay 31 sports director lynden blake is live in nashville with the latest on the decision!

That tournament was called off just hours before tip off this morning here in the music city.

The n-c-double-a originally said it would make its decision on march madness tomorrow.

But since that statement this morning - almost every major american sports league in suspending play.

Here's the n-c-double-a's most recent statement.

"this decision is based on the evolving covid-19 public health threat, and our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

This decision ends the season less than a month before the championship games would take place.

Fans here are obviously devastated.

I talked to a lot of them today - and i'll have that story tonight at 5.

Live in nash, lb, waay31



Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournament Over Coronavirus Outbreak

NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournament Over Coronavirus OutbreakThe National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has canceled its crown jewel March Madness...
Mediaite - Published

No March Madness: NCAA Cancels Men's And Women's Basketball Tournaments

The NCAA's move was the latest in a string of dramatic cancellations across the U.S. sports...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bupipedream

Pipe Dream As concerns surrounding the coronavirus continue to grow, the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championship… https://t.co/5hw6tqYn5M 6 seconds ago

ReppinDaBay415

ReppinDaBay415 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/PEJGpev1R9 — U.S. death toll reaches 39. — NCAA cancels all sports, including March Madness. — M… 23 seconds ago

Mermaid7474

#KAG CAT_Text Trump to 88022 🌟🌟🌟 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/BTWeZMKHog — Disneyland to close. — NCAA cancels March Madness. — MLB season delayed. — State of… 35 seconds ago

AdosGrievances

#ADOS File Grievances RT @tonetalks: Tune in tomorrow 7pm pst @tonetalks youtube or @dashradio “Can America Survive without Sports?” @nba cancelled @ncaa March M… 1 minute ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon NCAA cancels March Madness https://t.co/DMANjrqCSX via @NBCNews 2 minutes ago

jkrausepro

James Krause RT @NIUNorthernStar: MORE CANCELLATIONS: The NCAA has cancelled the rest of its sporting events for the academic year, including March Madn… 2 minutes ago

Wayne_Hodges

Mass Appeal News Blog King Alert: With 6/1 odds, the Kansas Jayhawks are the betting favorite to win the national title. But it won’… https://t.co/LOyW5dkTH2 2 minutes ago

_RoddeanB

Roddean🚸 Of course the ncaa cancels march madness the one year texas was gonna win it all 🙄 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cancellations, postponements continue across sports [Video]Cancellations, postponements continue across sports

Cancellations and postponements continued across sports Thursday, including the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the suspension of play in the NHL and MLB.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:51Published

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic [Video]March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place. The decision is the latest move in response to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.