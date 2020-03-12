Alabama Department of Public Health talks about COVID-19 tests

The alabama department of public health told waay31 it dosen't have specific numbers on how many coronovirus testing kits were sent to the state from the c-d-c.

If your doctor or a hospital you go to thinks you could have covid-19 they will contact local health departments like this one- then, they'll take a sample and either send it to the alabama public health lab in montgomery or one of the commercial labs being used across the state.

But you have to meet certain guidelines to be tested- you have to have all the symptoms like fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, traveled to an infected area or come within six feet of someone known to have coronavirus.

We know the cdc sent about 75,000 tests across the country, but many of those went to places like seattle and new york that have the greatest numbers of coronavirus patients.

With no confirmed coronavirus cases in alabama, it's not clear right now how many tests we got.

But we do know 50 specimens have been tested in the state and commercial labs, and all of them came back negative for coronavirus according to fda commissioner stephen hahn, production of the tests are ramping up and there could be 4 million tests ready to use in the united states by the end of next week.

