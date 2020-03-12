How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can be similar to those of the common cold or flu.

Symptoms that warrant further testing include shortness of breath, a high persistent fever, and being unable to eat or drink.

Difficulty breathing may be an indication of the virus, but not if it's attributed to heavy smoking or anxiety attacks.

Age is also an important factor, as individuals aged 55+ tend to have a sharper decline of health once infected.

Limit your exposure to other people and keep your immune system as prepped as possible.

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds,