Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can be similar to those of the common cold or flu.

Symptoms that warrant further testing include shortness of breath, a high persistent fever, and being unable to eat or drink.

Difficulty breathing may be an indication of the virus, but not if it's attributed to heavy smoking or anxiety attacks.

Age is also an important factor, as individuals aged 55+ tend to have a sharper decline of health once infected.

Limit your exposure to other people and keep your immune system as prepped as possible.

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds,

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Benched: Suspended NBA, MLS seasons to impact Orlando biz

Sports fans — and the businesses that cater them — will be feeling down, as multiple organizers...
bizjournals - Published

Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable, 13 quarantined in Nagpur


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

derris_johnson

BIG DAWG RT @YemieFash: A Muslim cleric said coronavirus is a punishment from Allah to China for how they have treated Muslims in the past. The same… 39 seconds ago

mrplannings

thurrock lies I am not a member Labour 🌊🌊🌊 RT @Ldogls: The NBA NH. Suspended they season, MLB ended spring training delayed opening day, Disneyland closes Sat, Many more.. I just wan… 42 seconds ago

ericedgar

Eric @DougWalsh72 @DanCrenshawTX I don't have symptoms but someone was diagnosed a county over. I guess I should go get… https://t.co/CKpSlAtmVy 3 minutes ago

DarylHarrison20

Daryl Harrison RT @PremierScottMoe: Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer is doing a great job keeping us all well informed on what we need to know about c… 6 minutes ago

DianaStevenson2

Diana Stevenson #FBPE #WrittenConstitutionNow RT @fifisyms: Everybody should be tested. Can’t believe you don’t even have the basic stats. You don’t know how many cases we have in the U… 8 minutes ago

DanaFortier

Dana Fortier And by the way, its not a "Primary" if there is only 1 candidate. You should know this, you fool. OMG, I'm so embar… https://t.co/SQZlTcjTvt 9 minutes ago

Jilim87064853

Jilim @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump He doesn’t know the first thing about the spreading of this virus. If your famil… https://t.co/Bo9m2iNTPv 9 minutes ago

kayndru

Kayndru #Covid_19 anyone know if coughing and pissing blood is a side effect of this thing? I think I'm fine but people kee… https://t.co/yrhzD0p8Ys 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Forces Travelers To Make Last-Minute Trip Changes [Video]Coronavirus Forces Travelers To Make Last-Minute Trip Changes

As officials in Maryland and across the globe try to contain the coronavirus, travelers are being forced to either change their plans at the last minute or continue on with their trips despite the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:18Published

Stores packed as KCMO residents prepare for virus [Video]Stores packed as KCMO residents prepare for virus

After Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a state of emergency Thursday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, stores across the metro were packed with people buying supplies.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.