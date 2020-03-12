Hospital prepares for potential coronavirus patients

Activated.

Hospital staff here at the och regional medical center say they've been preparing for the coronavirus since february.

Now that the virus has surfaced in the state, they are hoping all test kits come in before the virus can spread any further.

"it escalates up to about 5 levels and were only on level 3 right now."

Wes andrews- emergency preparedness coordinator 0:00-0: after the world health organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, staff at the och regional medical center activated a plan.

Emergency preparedness coordinator wes andrews said the hospital put the influenza plan into action...meaning staff are communicating with the mississippi department of health and standing by to assist.

"we've got pharmacy on board, we've got staff on board so we're ready."

The first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed by the states department of health in forrest county... but wes andrews said theres no need for anyone to worry.

((sot)) "do you think people should people panic?

No, absolutely not."

Andrews said if anyone displays any coronavirus symptomslike coughing, fever or shortness of breath..to call your primary care physician and they will determine if you can take the test.

If anyone tests positive for coronavirus in the county, andrews said staff will isolate you in negative pressure rooms. andres said