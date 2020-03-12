Beastie Boys Story Documentary Movie — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ Plot synopsis:Here's a little story they're about to tell... Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.

Directed by Spike Jonze release date April 2, 2020 (in select IMAX theaters), April 24, 2020 (on Apple TV Plus)