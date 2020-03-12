Global  

Axios on HBO - Tom Perez

Axios on HBO- Tom Perez (Promo) - HBO Axios national political reporter Jonathan Swan interviews Tom Perez, Chair of the Democratic National Committee about how the spread of the Coronavirus might affect the Democratic National Convention.

#HBO Known for delivering news, coverage, and insight with a distinctive brand of smart brevity, Axios on HBO helps viewers better understand the big trends reshaping America and the world through exclusive interviews, profiles, and breaking news content.

