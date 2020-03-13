Global  

Prioritizing Who Gets Coronavirus Tests

Prioritizing Who Gets Coronavirus Tests

Prioritizing Who Gets Coronavirus Tests

More coronavirus tests are being produced, but not everyone can get one right away.

How is it decided who gets them first?

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Golf-McIlroy calls for all PGA Tour players to have coronavirus tests

World number one Rory McIlroy wants the PGA Tour to shut down if any player or caddie tests positive...
Reuters India - Published

Despite entry of large private labs, coronavirus tests remain scarce in U.S.

The entry of commercial lab companies Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Quest...
Reuters - Published


