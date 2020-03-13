Global  

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Reuters reports former US Army soldier and intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is to be released from prison.

Manning was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of WikiLeaks.

U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga's docket in Alexandria, Virginia revealed he rejected a request by Manning to cancel fines.

Judge Trenga had imposed the fines himself for her refusal to testify.

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •PinkNews•Deutsche Welle•CBC.ca•Newsy•WorldNews•Seattle Times•New Zealand Herald


Chelsea Manning Is Free From Jail, Faces Exorbitant Fines – OpEd

Today, March 12, prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia ended the grand jury of Julian...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Newsy•Seattle Times•New Zealand Herald



Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison [Video]

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison

On Thursday (March 12) WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was released from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation into WikiLeaks. Gloria Tso..

Chelsea Manning Recovering After S*icide Attempt [Video]

Chelsea Manning Recovering After S*icide Attempt

Legal reps for the former Army intelligence analyst confirmed the news to CNN.

