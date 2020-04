Churches move to keep congregations safe

OVER THE COUNTRYARE ALSO TAKINGPRECAUTIONS TOKEEP THEIR STAFFSANDCONGREGATIONSSAFE.MANY CATHOLICCHURCHES ARECHANGING THEIRCOMMUNIONPROCEDURES, SOTHAT PEOPLE ARENOT DRINKING FROMTHE SAME CUP.YESTERDAY, THECHURCH OF JESUSCHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS SAID ITWILL NOT ALLOWMEMBERS TO ATTENDITS GENERALCONFERENCE SETFOR EARLY NEXTMONTH.EVEN THOUGH ....ASWE SAID ... THEREHAVE BEEN NOCASES OFCORONAVIRUSREPORTED HERE INIDAHO ... TREASUREVALLEY CHURCHESARE TAKING SIMILARSTEPS.SEVERAL WE SPOKEWITH ARE NOWSTREAMING THEIRSERVICES ...SOPEOPLE CAN STAYSAFE AT HOME.OTHERS AREENCOURAGINGCONGREGANTS NOTTO SHAKE HANDS ORHUG."I THINK ITS REALLYIMPORTANT THAT THECHURCHES IN THETREASURE VALLEYCONTINUE TOWORSHIP ANDGATHER TOGETHERBECAUSE THEWORLD NEEDS HOPEAT A TIME LIKE THISWHEN THERE'S A LOTOF FEAR, AND SO ITHINK ITS JUST WISETHAT WE MAKEADJUSTMENTS TOHOW WE DO THAT SOWE CAN CONTINUETO SHARE THE HOPEOF GOD WITH THOSEAROUND US."OTHER CHURCHESALREADY HAVEWORSE-CASESCENARIO PLANS INPLACE SHOULDCORONAVIRUS CASESSHOW UP HERE INIDAHO.THEY ARE ALSOMAKING SURE THEIRCONGREGATIONSARE AWARE OF THEC-D-CRECOMMENDATIONS.

MAINLY, IF YOU'RE FEELING SICK, STAY HOME. IDAHO GOVERNMENT LEADERS ARE WORKING WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO KEEP THE DISEASE OUT OF THE GEM STATE AND ENSURE THE SAFETY OF IDAHOANS. AGAIN.... RIGHT NOW IDAHO IS REPORTING "NO" CASES OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.