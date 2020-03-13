OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing One of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that — pressing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to making those tests free.

