OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing

One of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that — pressing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to making those tests free.

