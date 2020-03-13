Global  

Visit Videri Chocolate Factory

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:16s
Visit Videri Chocolate Factory

Visit Videri Chocolate Factory

As one of the only beans to bar chocolate factories in the entire country, Videri exemplifies itself as a leader in award-winning confections.

Located in the Warehouse District of Raleigh, Videri is housed inside a former train terminal, where the factory doubles as a self-guided museum and coffee shop.

If you’ve never been to a chocolate factory before, Videri is one stop you’ll have to make.

Visit Videri Chocolate Factory

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Visit Videri Chocolate Factory instantly.




