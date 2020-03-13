Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Marine tests positive for coronavirus
Marine tests positive for coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

terrygossett

terrygossett RT @ArmyTimes: California Marine in Miramar tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/k2oOIbmQ3j https://t.co/nXnz3oCCaU 56 seconds ago

Zoogirl16

kathy RT @AirForceTimes: California Marine in Miramar tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/SkOSHIR0AP https://t.co/Qmj8CPadxA 4 minutes ago

hikergirljoy

HikerGirlJoy RT @1stMEF: U.S. Marine from I MEF tests positive for COVID-19, another Marine suspected #covid19 #coronavirus #cdctravelnotice https://t.c… 26 minutes ago

AngiePatriot

PATRIOT ANGIEQ RT @hohn44: Well Shit !!!! https://t.co/yacuB8Dfdt 36 minutes ago

emisaw

Emiloju RT @abc15: BREAKING: Marine tests positive for coronavirus at Virginia army base https://t.co/JDCeDPW5HS #abc15 https://t.co/ssyuMf7QDB 48 minutes ago

hohn44

Richard Luke Hohn ⭐⭐⭐ - Text Trump 88022 Well Shit !!!! https://t.co/yacuB8Dfdt 49 minutes ago

1stMEF

I MEF U.S. Marine from I MEF tests positive for COVID-19, another Marine suspected #covid19 #coronavirus #cdctravelnotice https://t.co/bQeuTARBqO 52 minutes ago

AVechera

Sasha RT @Marinetimes: California Marine in Miramar tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ZpW4niFzDw https://t.co/OV2W7pQstR 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JetBlue faces questions after passenger tests positive for coronavirus on flight to PBIA [Video]JetBlue faces questions after passenger tests positive for coronavirus on flight to PBIA

A man who tested positive for coronavirus arrived on a JetBlue flight at PBIA. Now, the airline is commenting on what happened.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published

Coronavirus: Gov. Pritzker Announces Ban On Events With More Than 1,000 People [Video]Coronavirus: Gov. Pritzker Announces Ban On Events With More Than 1,000 People

Officials say there were seven new positive tests for coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 32.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 42:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.