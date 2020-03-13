Global  

Large Events Canceled

Governor Newsom announced that large gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.

Call of Duty League is shifting to online-only games

Call of Duty League is shifting to online-only gamesPhoto: Tyler Demogenes / Atlanta Faze The city-based Call of Duty League is shifting to a new...
The Verge - Published

Why New York state is banning large events and restricting restaurant capacity

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said events and gatherings of more than 500 people must be canceled or postponed...
bizjournals - Published


California Governor Urges Residents to Cancel Large Public Gatherings [Video]California Governor Urges Residents to Cancel Large Public Gatherings

California Governor Urges Residents to Cancel Large Public Gatherings On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom called for all large gatherings to be halted until at least the end of March. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

California officials urge limited to no attendance at major events [Video]California officials urge limited to no attendance at major events

Concerns over the coronavirus have spurred Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to recommend postponing or cancelling large gatherings in California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

