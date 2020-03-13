Global  

Trump bats down criticism over coronavirus response

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not support a coronavirus economic relief bill put forth by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives.

This report produced by Zach Goelman.

Hillary Clinton calls on Trump to start 'giving a damn' in criticism of coronavirus response

Former 2016 candidate has been vocal in criticism of president's response to outbreak
U.S. considers economy measures, criticism of coronavirus response grows

As U.S. authorities on Wednesday sought ways to deal with a growing outbreak of coronavirus, the...
