Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SEC cancels Men's Basketball Tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

SEC cancels Men's Basketball Tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
SEC cancels Men's Basketball Tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

SEC cancels Men's Basketball Tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

The Southeastern Conference has canceled the Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville amid COVID-19 concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA cancels men's and women's basketball tournament due to coronavirus concerns

Conceding defeat to the COVID-19 virus and a cascade of uncertainty about how bad its spread might...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Basketball fans navigate refunds after SEC tourney canceled due to COVID-19 [Video]Basketball fans navigate refunds after SEC tourney canceled due to COVID-19

Basketball fans are trying to get refunds after the SEC basketball tournament was canceled in Nashville over COVID-19 concerns.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:24Published

Cancellations, postponements continue across sports [Video]Cancellations, postponements continue across sports

Cancellations and postponements continued across sports Thursday, including the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the suspension of play in the NHL and MLB.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.