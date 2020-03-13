Global  

Coronavirus Forces Travelers To Make Last-Minute Trip Changes

Coronavirus Forces Travelers To Make Last-Minute Trip Changes

Coronavirus Forces Travelers To Make Last-Minute Trip Changes

As officials in Maryland and across the globe try to contain the coronavirus, travelers are being forced to either change their plans at the last minute or continue on with their trips despite the virus's spread.

